Dressing room intrusions, killer Klassiker error and how Jobe Bellingham has struggled to emerge from Jude's shadow at Borussia Dortmund

Kehl added: "He’s determined to forge his own path at Borussia Dortmund and make his mark on how we play, and we’re confident that he will do exactly that."

That final sentence was a clear nod to the fact that Jobe was following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jude, who became a hero during his three-year spell at Signal Iduna Park between 2020 and 2023, registering 59 goal involvements in 132 matches while landing a DFB-Pokal winner's medal, before completing a blockbuster nine-figure move to Real Madrid.

Jobe made the switch to Germany when he was two years old than Jude was, and thus had more experience of senior football under his belt. He was a key player at Sunderland for two full seasons, and arguably the standout during their successful Premier League promotion campaign of 2024-25.

But Jobe has so far been unable to step out of Jude's shadow at Dortmund. The leadership qualities Kehl referred to have not yet shone through, nor has he made any significant mark on the team's playing style. In fact, most weeks, he sits on the bench, waiting for head coach Niko Kovac to throw him a bone.

The 20-year-old has only started 11 games for Dortmund to date, and three assists from 25 appearances overall represents a measly return on the club's initial investment. While Jude's career took off in Germany, Jobe's development has seemingly come screeching to a halt. The question is: What has gone so horribly wrong?