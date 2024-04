American Jesse Marsch and Man Utd flop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the running for Canada job ahead of 2026 World Cup after Jose Mourinho & Frank Lampard snubs CanadaJesse MarschFrank LampardOle Gunnar SolskjaerJose Mourinho

Canada have expressed interest in American Jesse Marsch and ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their vacant head coach position.