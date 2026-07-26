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Jermain Defoe accused of not turning up for training as Woking director explains decision to terminate ex-Tottenham star's contract after four months in charge
Woking explain Defoe's abrupt exit amid 'growing concerns'
Woking director of football Jody Brown has revealed the reasons behind the club's decision to terminate Defoe's contract after just four months in charge. The former Tottenham and England striker was dismissed on Thursday after overseeing six league matches, with the National League club now searching for a new manager ahead of the new season.
Brown admitted appointing Defoe had been his decision but said "growing concerns" from across the club ultimately forced Woking to act. He claimed feedback from players, staff, and other departments raised questions over the manager's commitment in the weeks leading up to his departure.
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Brown details concerns over Defoe's conduct
Explaining the decision, Brown accepted responsibility for Defoe's appointment before outlining why the club chose to end his spell.
"The recommendation to appoint Jermain as manager was mine, and I take full responsibility for it," he told the club's official website. "After meeting with him on several occasions, I believed he was the right person to lead the club into an exciting new era... However, in recent weeks there had been feedback from across the club, including players, staff and other departments, regarding growing concerns."
Brown also alleged Defoe and his assistant failed to attend key commitments as preparations for the campaign continued, adding: "A meeting was subsequently scheduled involving the directors, manager, assistant manager and head of operations to review preparations for the season. Neither Jermain nor his assistant attended that meeting or that day's training session."
Defoe offers his side of the story
Defoe presented a different version of events after his departure, insisting circumstances behind the scenes made it impossible for him to continue despite his belief in the project.
He said: "Unfortunately, circumstances have ultimately made it impossible for me to continue in the position. I am extremely proud of the work undertaken during my time at the club and genuinely felt that we were building something special."
The 43-year-old leaves after 116 days in charge, having recorded two wins and one defeat in six league matches. His final game was a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Braintree Town before relations between the manager and the club broke down.
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Woking begin search for a new manager
Woking must move quickly to appoint a replacement before the National League season gets underway, with an opening fixture against Sutton United fast approaching. The club now faces the task of rebuilding after an appointment that ended in public disagreement.
For Defoe, the short-lived spell represents his first senior managerial role after previous coaching positions at Rangers and Tottenham, with the former striker expected to take the experience into his next opportunity.
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