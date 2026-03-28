James Garner's World Cup hopes boosted as Thomas Tuchel labels Everton star 'our mini-Valverde' after impressive England debut

The former Manchester United academy graduate operated with a maturity that belied his lack of senior caps, dictating the tempo and handling set-piece duties with precision. His ability to balance defensive transitions with progressive passing offered a glimpse into how he might fit into the final squad heading into the 2026 World Cup.

"James Garner is our mini-Valverde!" Tuchel told reporters in his post-match press conference. "He's getting there and he played very well. He has this natural confidence, very physical, won a lot of balls. In some situations he could be more open in his body position and drive more with a bit more confidence. He was involved in some ball losses which lost us some confidence in the last 10 minutes of the first half but was very impressive with how he trained and how he played."