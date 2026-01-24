Jack Grealish's season could be OVER! Everton loanee may require surgery on foot fracture to leave England World Cup squad dream in tatters

Speaking ahead of Everton's game against Leeds on Monday night, Moyes said of Grealish: "That's part of the discussion to be made with the surgeon. Obviously we are not going to get good news, but there are no dates I want to give out at the moment. We are waiting on a couple of things coming back.

"It is a blow to lose him. He didn't come in [complaining] about his foot. He had a kick on the calf and we thought he'd be OK. That it was just a kick on the back of the calf and he would be OK in a couple of days but they checked his foot out and he has a stress fracture.

"It's a real pity for the boy. He's been back at it, enjoying it and doing what he is good at. He has been supported brilliantly by the supporters at Everton. They think so much of him and it's just disappointing he is going to have some time off."

Grealish's absence would be a huge blow for the Toffees. Indeed, the attacker has registered six assists and scored twice in the Premier League following his move to Merseyside.

