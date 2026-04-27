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Worrying images emerge of Jack Grealish appearing to be asleep at a bar after claim England star engaged in 'boozy afternoon session'
Everton loanee Grealish recovering from surgery on foot injury
Grealish's last appearance for the Toffees came against former employers Aston Villa on January 18. Said outing was his 22nd of the season, with two goals and six assists being recorded across a productive spell on Merseyside that saw him awarded the Player of the Month award for August.
Having suffered a stress fracture when facing Villa, Grealish has subsequently undergone an operation. He is working through a recovery programme that should have him ready for the start of the 2026-27 season - with World Cup dreams being dashed by an untimely fitness setback.
Grealish pictured 'falling asleep at a rooftop bar in Manchester'
Grealish shared several images on his Instagram account in March that showed a rehabilitation programme being well underway. He told his followers that he is “working hard to be back better and stronger than ever”.
The 39-cap Three Lions star was initially fitted with a cast after going under the knife, before moving on to a boot that prevented any unnecessary pressure being put on his left foot and using a knee scooter to help rest his leg. Enough progress seems to have been made that no protective assistance is required at this stage.
That is going off pictures posted by The Sun as they claim that Grealish joined pals at Stories in Manchester on April 25 for "a boozy afternoon session with pals".
Grealish seemingly struggled to keep his eyes open while mingling with a group of friends, with The Sun having acquired images of him slumped in a chair, with an onlooker reportedly saying: “Pals tried to wake him. The booze must have caught up with him.”
England international Grealish likes to have fun on and off the field
With plenty of free time on his schedule at present, with no training sessions or matches to contend with, Grealish joined England team-mate Jordan Pickford for a glitzy birthday trip to Rome in March as his international colleague’s partner - Megan Pickford - celebrated turning 30.
He has been accused of being a “party boy” down the years, with as much fun being sought off the pitch as he enjoys on it. Back in December, Grealish treated friends to a festive celebration that reportedly cost £20,000 and reportedly ended in a London strip club.
Grealish has often been spotted frequenting drinking establishments in the North West, as he picks up bar tabs for locals, and made headlines around the world for the wild celebrations that he enjoyed on the back of Manchester City’s Treble triumph in 2023.
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Everton, Villa or MLS: Where will Grealish be playing next season?
It remains to be seen what the immediate and long-term future has in store for Grealish. Everton have the option of making his loan move from City permanent, but are expected to discuss a reduction in the £50 million ($68m) purchase trigger that was included in an initial agreement with Premier League rivals.
A return to his roots at Aston Villa has also been mooted, along with potential moves to the Saudi Pro League or MLS in North America, with City set to part with a player that cost them £100m ($135m) in 2021 and remains tied to a contract at the Etihad Stadium for another 12 months.