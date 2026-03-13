Iran respond to Donald Trump over World Cup fiasco after national team quit tournament over USA conflict

The Iranian national team issued a statement via their official Instagram account to clarify their stance. The post read: "The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is FIFA – not an individual or a country. The Iranian national team was among the first to qualify for this major tournament, thanks to its strength and the decisive victories achieved by the courageous sons of Iran. Certainly, no one can exclude the Iranian national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is the one that merely holds the title of 'host country' without being able to ensure the safety of the teams participating in this global event."

This was a direct rebuttal to Trump’s earlier comments on Truth Social, where he stated: "The Iranian national team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don't think their presence is appropriate, for their own lives and safety."

