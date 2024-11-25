'Just ya average Sunday evening' - Ipswich fan sheds light on furious confrontation with pundit Roy Keane as he claims Man Utd legend & ex-Tractor Boys boss 'offered him out in the car park'
An Ipswich fan has revealed all about his clash with Manchester United legend Roy Keane after Sunday's Premier League draw between the two sides.
- Ipswich hosted Manchester United at Portman Road
- Keane on punditry duty with Sky Sports
- Involved in altercation with supporter