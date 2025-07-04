Inter warn Galatasaray they must double Hakan Calhanoglu offer as Serie A side want quick resolution as they plot bid for €50m replacement
Inter are eager for Hakan Calhanoglu to wrap up a transfer to Galatasaray, but the Turkish club's proposal is far from their asking price.
- Inter demand €30m from Galatasaray for Calhanoglu
- Ederson is identified as the €50m replacement target
- Inter want resolution before pre-season starts