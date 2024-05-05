Inter Miami player ratings vs New York Red Bulls: Lionel Messi redefines dominance as Argentine continues historic pace with five-assist night

Lionel Messi took aim at the MLS history books in a magnificent victory off the heels of the Argentine.

What else is there to say about Lionel Messi? There's nothing new going on, really. It's what fans of this sport have been seeing for years. When Messi takes the field, it often ends in pure, unfiltered domination. MLS is, as expected, no different.

On Saturday, Messi made it seven consecutive games with a goal and, if that wasn't enough, he added five assists for good measure. That brings him 10 goals and 12 assists already. He's played in just eight matches.

Saturday's 6-2 win over the New York Red Bulls was the eighth match of Messi's season, and it was probably the most impressive yet. Just a month ago, these same Red Bulls blasted a Messi-less Miami 4-0 at Red Bull Arena. With the Argentine in the XI this time around, Miami were never going to let that happen again, but the beating they put on this very good Red Bull team was unprecedented.

Messi, of course, was the ringleader, but he wasn't alone. New signing Matias Rojas was fantastic, adding another layer to an Inter Miami team that already has plenty that can hurt you. Luis Suarez, too, was at his best, doing what he's always done: finish. Sergio Busquets ran the show, too, while the defense stood tall despite yet another early goal.

It all starts with Messi, though. When he's out there, Miami will always threaten to go nuclear. On Saturday, that's exactly what happened as Messi continued to destroy all in his path.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...