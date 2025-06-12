'Illogical offers' - Al-Hilal president explains failed attempts to land Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Victor Osimhen as Saudi giants head to Club World Cup without major signings

Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Nafal has blamed 'illogical' counteroffers and fatigue as two key reasons why they couldn't land any major signings.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Hilal failed to land any major player

Rich offers to players did not work

Inzaghi without new players for Club World Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱