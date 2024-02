Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara 'missing' Manchester after 'big shock' of Barcelona transfer as she admits she grew to love life in England following 'horrible food' rant Ilkay GundoganBarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaPremier League

Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara admitted that she misses life in Manchester after the player's "shock transfer" to Barcelona last summer.