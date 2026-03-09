Getty Images Sport
Igor Tudor admits Premier League survival is Tottenham's top priority ahead of Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid
Tudor prioritises league status over Europe
The Croatian coach, who has suffered three defeats in his first three matches since taking charge while grappling with a growing injury list, was blunt about the club's current predicament as they juggle the fight for Premier League safety with the pursuit of European glory.
"Our first aim is Premier League and this needs to be said publicly," said the interim boss. "That doesn't mean we don't want to go to the next round. Every game is important. We have to grow so it can be an opportunity. A totally different competition against a team with Champions League history, experience and quality."
A return to the scene of former glory
The fixture marks a bittersweet return to the Metropolitano, the stadium where Spurs contested the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool. However, the current reality is a far cry from those heights, as the club currently languishes in 16th place following an abysmal run of 11 games without a win in the league. Tudor, though, views the Atletico tie as an opportunity to fix underlying tactical issues.
“Maybe this can help us to see the problems we have,” Tudor explained during his pre-match press conference. “These kinds of games can help us to switch in the right way, grow as a team, do things better.”
Defensive reinforcements provide timely boost
While the outlook remains bleak, Tudor will be boosted by the return of several key defenders for the clash in Madrid. Cristian Romero is available to feature despite his ongoing domestic suspension, while Micky van de Ven is also eligible for European selection. These returns are vital for a backline that has conceded nine goals in Tudor’s first three matches at the helm against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace.
"To have the players coming back is important," Tudor noted when discussing his selection options. "For the first time since I came here, we will have players available for all positions in defence in the positions they usually play." On the returning Romero, he added: "I am happy to have him back. He missed a lot and has not been feeling good that he was not able to help the team. He has been working a lot, doing separate running sessions with the fitness coach. I'm sure he will be a leader as always."
Simeone warns against complacency
Despite Tottenham’s domestic woes, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone remains wary of the threat posed by the English side, specifically praising January signing Conor Gallagher. The former Atleti midfielder is set to face his old club for the first time since his £35 million move to London. Simeone spoke highly of the England international, acknowledging the "massive work ethic" and versatility he brought to the Spanish capital during his brief stint there.
"Very humble, very dangerous," Simeone said of Gallagher. "Can play different positions on the pitch. Massive work ethic. He has great behaviour and we have very good memories of his spell at Atletico Madrid."
For Spurs, the challenge is immense; they face an Atletico side sitting third in La Liga that have found the net 15 times in their last four home games, making Tudor’s survival-first approach a pragmatic, if painful, necessity.
