'If they don’t kick me out, I’m staying!' - Lautaro Martinez expresses desire to retire at Inter as Barcelona transfer hopes quashed

Speaking in an extensive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter skipper addressed the possibility of spending the rest of his career in Milan and opened up about his post-football life.

Lautaro said: "No doubt I would like to retire at this club. It’s hard for me to imagine myself anywhere else these days. You never know in football but if they don’t kick me out, I’m staying here. I will not stay in football [after retirement], it’s not an atmosphere I like. I will disappear and they won’t know of me."