'I want it all!' - Lamine Yamal targets clean sweep of World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'Or with Barcelona and Spain as teen star makes his ambitions clear

Despite being only 18, the Barcelona winger has already begun amassing individual accolades, surpassing established stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., as well as teammates Pedri and Raphinha, for the award.

When asked about his goals for the upcoming 2026 season, which includes challenges with Barcelona in La Liga and the Champions League, and with the Spanish national team at the World Cup, Yamal did not mince words. "I want it all. I hope I achieve it all, and as long as we can play, it's possible," he stated to Marca, confirming his target to win the league, Champions League, World Cup, and the Ballon d'Or.

Reflecting on his individual success, Yamal emphasised the importance of collective effort, adding: “All the individual titles indicate that it has been a great season for the team. For me, it brings me happiness and pride. Accumulating awards at my age is very positive. I'm going to keep working and fighting to achieve things like this."