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Hull City announce seventh summer signing as Sweden World Cup star completes £3.5m move
Tigers seal Stroud deal
Hull have officially completed the transfer of Stroud from Mjallby for a reported £3.5m fee. The versatile 24-year-old signed a four-year contract at the MKM Stadium, which includes an option for a further year. Stroud arrives with an impressive track record after registering 19 goals and 13 assists in 87 league appearances for Mjallby, having also helped the Swedish club win the 2025 Allsvenskan title and the Svenska Cupen.
- AFP
'An exciting opportunity'
A domestic trophy in Sweden paved the way for a call-up to the 2026 World Cup squad, where Stroud featured four times for his country as they reached the round of 32. Reflecting on his move to England, Stroud told the club's official website: "I am super happy and super excited to get started here. When I first heard of the interest, it was the only thing I wanted to do. I have individual hopes to play at the highest level possible. When an opportunity like this comes, it's not something you take lightly. To do it here in Hull is an exciting opportunity."
'A dream of mine to play in the PL'
Silverware and international exposure serve as valuable assets for Stroud as he adapts to the demands of top-flight English football. Reflecting on his experiences on the global stage and his ambitions with Hull, he added: "The World Cup was an amazing experience. To represent your country in a World Cup is the biggest honour you can have as a player. It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League. I am super excited to get this opportunity and hopefully create something magical this season."
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Man Utd test awaits
Stroud joins a list of new arrivals at Hull this summer that includes Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Matt Targett, Hidemasa Morita, Konstantinos Tzolakis, and Jens Hjerto-Dahl. The Tigers' hierarchy are also linked with further additions to bolster squad depth before the transfer window closes. Hull will host Manchester United at the MKM Stadium on August 22 in their first Premier League fixture since the 2016-17 season.
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