Man Utd or Man City? Cole Palmer's transfer preference revealed as homesick star 'would welcome' blockbuster transfer from Chelsea

Palmer has scored 41 goals and laid on an additional 19 assists for the Blues since joining from City two-and-a-half years ago. As such, the England international has gone on to become an 'untouchable' for Chelsea and it would take a significant offer for the west London side to consider a sale.

However, the 23-year-old is supposedly homesick in London and would welcome the chance to move to boyhood club United, according to The Sun. Palmer has been plagued by a problematic groin problem and has been restricted to just 12 league appearances this season. In addition Palmer was left out of the Chelsea squad that beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Goals from Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez the Blues race into a three-goal lead, while Palace bagged a late consolation through Chris Richards after midfielder Adam Wharton was shown his marching orders in the 72nd minute.