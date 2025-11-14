Getty/GOAL
'Finally done your dream' - Heartwarming video from inside England's Wembley dressing room shows John Stones presenting Man City team-mate Nico O'Reilly with his first Three Lions cap
Stones hands O'Reilly his first Three Lions cap
England’s 2-0 win over Serbia ended with a heartwarming dressing room scene, as Stones stood before the squad and handed O’Reilly his maiden Three Lions cap. The Manchester City centre-back began by saying: “I think we all remember getting one of these and this is Nico's. It's a pleasure for me to give you this.” He continued: “Seeing how hard you work at City and you've finally done your dream, so congrats.”
O’Reilly - surrounded by England players and staff - delivered an emotional message of his own, telling the room: “Dream come true for me and my family. I just want to thank you all. I thank the manager for the opportunity and the staff for the welcome.” The video, filmed minutes after full-time at Wembley, highlighted the significance of his milestone as he became the 1,296th player to represent England at senior level.
O'Reilly revels in making his England debut
O’Reilly later described the occasion as one his entire family would remember forever, reiterating that representing England had always been his biggest ambition. Reflecting on the night, he said: “I’m over the moon. It was a very special night making my debut. It was a dream come true for me and my family. I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here.” He also highlighted the emotional nature of having his family in attendance, adding: “My mum, stepdad, sister, for them to watch me play here at Wembley is a crazy feeling.”
He revealed that he learned he would be starting earlier in the day when the squad list was announced, and rather than feeling overwhelmed, he embraced the moment calmly. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “I was calm, and I was excited. Big, big moment. I was calm, level-headed and just ready for the game.” His measured reaction only reinforced the maturity that has fast-tracked him from academy prospect to senior international.
O’Reilly also spoke about how quickly the opportunity arrived, noting: “Everything happens for a reason, and it comes at the right time. I am just happy! I take it game by game and day by day. Keep working hard and keep going.” His words reflected not just gratitude but a genuine belief that this debut is the beginning of something much bigger.
O'Reilly's meteoric rise at Man City
O’Reilly’s England debut against Serbia marked a defining moment in what has been an extraordinary 14-month rise from Manchester City’s academy to the senior national team. Tuchel’s decision to start him at left-back highlighted both his versatility, having originally developed as a midfielder, and his tactical intelligence, traits Pep Guardiola has leaned heavily on at club level. His performance was influential throughout, most notably when his half-cleared shot created the sequence for Bukayo Saka’s opener in the first half.
The match provided the ideal setting for a debut, with England already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and therefore able to give opportunities to emerging talents. O’Reilly’s energy, overlapping runs and composed defending offered a glimpse of why he is widely tipped to become a long-term option at full-back. His development has been so impressive that Manchester City awarded him a new five-year contract earlier this year, cementing his place in their long-term plans.
O'Reilly hoping to be in Tuchel's World Cup squad
O’Reilly is expected to remain part of England’s plans ahead of their final World Cup qualifier against Albania, although Tuchel may rotate heavily with the group already secured. The key focus for the coaching staff will be monitoring his adaptation to international football, particularly as competition intensifies for places ahead of the 2026 finals in North America.
For his part, O’Reilly said he would work as hard as possible in a bid to try and be part of the squad that travels to the tournament: “It is an aim of mine. I would love to be there. I just need to keep working hard and hopefully I’ll be there.”
At club level, Manchester City anticipate his return to the squad with renewed confidence, especially given how effectively he has transitioned between positions in Guardiola’s system. O’Reilly will continue to push for more minutes across multiple roles, with his England debut likely boosting his standing within the squad. If he maintains his current trajectory, both City and England could find themselves with a uniquely gifted, tactically flexible option for years to come.
