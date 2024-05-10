'He changed my life' - Mikel Arteta reveals surprise figure who gave him the belief to succeed at Arsenal

GettyAditya Gokhale'He changed my life' - Mikel Arteta reveals surprise figure who gave him the belief to succeed at ArsenalMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that sporting director Edu Gaspar was the person who motivated him to succeed at Arsenal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta reveals who gave him the beliefNames Edu Gaspar as reason behind beliefSet to take Arsenal into second league title raceArticle continues below