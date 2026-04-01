Harry Maguire charged by the FA: Man Utd star at risk of extended ban after red card in Bournemouth clash

The FA has confirmed that Maguire has been charged following an investigation into his behaviour during United's recent 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The England international was shown a straight red card by referee Stuart Attwell for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, but his reaction to the dismissal has now landed him in deeper trouble with the authorities.

Maguire was seen protesting the decision before moving to confront the fourth official on the touchline. The FA released a statement confirming the charge: "Harry Maguire has been charged after being sent off in the 78th minute of Man Utd’s Premier League match against Bournemouth on March 20. It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal. Harry Maguire has until April 2 to provide a response."



