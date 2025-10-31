Harry Kane to plant a forest?! Bayern Munich star's sportswear brand Reflo make incredible pledge for FA Cup clash between Jack Wilshere's Luton and Robbie Savage's Forest Green Rovers

All eyes will be on Kenilworth Road on Friday evening when Luton Town entertain Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. The tie has captured the imagination as the club’s two famous managers prepare to do battle on the touchline.

Following his appointment earlier this month, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will be hoping his Luton side can get the better of a Forest Green outfit who are led by former Leicester City and Birmingham City man Robbie Savage.

In his first full-time managerial role, Wilshere has led Luton to two wins in his first three games in charge, while Savage - who himself was only appointed in July - has steered Forest Green to fifth in the National League table.