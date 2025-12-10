Harry Kane becomes a mentor! Lennart Karl admits he's 'learning so much' from Bayern Munich striker after breaking Champions League record in Sporting win

On a night when the Bundesliga giants found themselves in a precarious position, trailing 1-0 to Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena after a shock Joshua Kimmich own goal, it was their teenage wonderkid Karl who once again provided the catalyst for a vital 3-1 comeback victory.

In doing so, the youngster achieved a feat that eluded even the greatest names in the competition's history at his age. By firing home the decisive goal in the 69th minute, cushioning a Konrad Laimer cross before lashing a finish past Rui Silva, the teenager became the youngest player in Champions League history to score in three consecutive matches, aged just 17 years and 290 days. It is not the first European record he has set during this breakthrough season for the Bavarian giants.

After the victory at home, Kompany was all praises for the youngster, as he said: "Lenny is always dangerous. To be totally honest, he's had better games, but four or five times he's always there, and that's also a strength, and then you don't always have to be the best player on the pitch. He gets his moments and then he just kills."