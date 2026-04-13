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‘Why wouldn’t he?’ - Harry Kane backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo by playing into his 40s & offering England a huge boost
Kane seeking to emulate GOATs Ronaldo and Messi
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who once graced the Premier League at Manchester United as a direct rival of Kane, continues to set the standard when it comes to sporting longevity. The Portuguese superstar, who is plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Nassr, is still going strong for club and country at the age of 41.
Argentine icon Lionel Messi, with back-to-back MVP awards and a MLS Cup triumph with Inter Miami under his belt, is another that continues to defy logic ahead of reaching his 39th birthday. A couple of GOATs are showing the likes of Kane what can be achieved with the right blend of ability and professionalism.
Kane, who will turn 33 in July, has been showing no sign of slowing down with Bundesliga champions Bayern - as he sits one goal short of 50 in the 2025-26 campaign. He is already Tottenham and England’s all-time leading scorer.
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Can Kane play into his 40s at the highest level?
The humble frontman is also captain of the Three Lions and a crucial part of their 2026 World Cup plans. Pressed on whether Kane could play towards 40, with no obvious candidate emerging to inherit his No.9 role with England, Barry - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “Why wouldn't he? We all know what Harry Kane's like as a person, a professional - he keeps to himself, to himself, there's no front-page headlines, looks after himself. I think he can play into his 40s. He can keep that level.
“So, keep Harry Kane fit and we don't have to worry about the depth around him. Obviously, you're going to need an option or two, now and again, just to mix things up. But, Harry Kane, for me, he can play until he's 40. The players, longevity seems to be a bit easier now with the sports science and things like that. I think Harry Kane can keep going.”
Kane’s game has never been about pace, or physical qualities that could wane over time, with Barry adding when asked if the record-shattering forward could remain at the very highest level for several seasons yet: “Yeah, 100%. His style is not relying on anything like pace.
“Harry Kane's a goal-scorer. He's all about timing. He can play a pass as well. He doesn't just bring goals, he brings a lot more to his performances. I can see him playing until he's 40 at the top level. It's great for England as well.”
Kane looking to all-time greats for inspiration
Another former England international, Emile Heskey, has previously told GOAL when asked similar questions regarding how long Kane can go on for: “You are looking at Ronaldo, changing the way that he plays, that is similar to what Harry kind of does.
“[Alan] Shearer was another, even though you get older, even though there is a change of pace, a change of mobility, he will still score you goals. That’s the key thing. I can see him playing for the national team until 36, depending on the manager. And depending on who is behind you.”
The man himself has said of looking to Messi and CR7 for inspiration: “I think of what they've done, they are as good in their 30s as they were in their 20s. It obviously gives me excitement to know if I keep my body in good shape and keep my mentality right, I could be playing at the highest level for as long as I want to do it.
“Those players [Ronaldo and Messi] have set the bar - those and a few others as well - and it just motivates me and tells me that it's possible. It is great watching those players still performing, two of the greatest players ever to play our game. For me now, it is almost the second half of my career. I've had a good first half; now, can the second half be even better?”
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Handled with care: Kane crucial to Bayern and England causes
Kane is being handled with care at present, having nursed a slight knock of late, and is being rested by Bayern in domestic fixtures as they prioritise a bid for Champions League glory. They hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in their heavyweight European quarter-final showdown and will welcome the Blancos to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
When it comes to international action, Kane saw no minutes for England in their friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan towards the end of March. He will, however, have a crucial role to play in Thomas Tuchel’s plans when the Three Lions join Ronaldo and Messi at another major tournament in North America this summer.