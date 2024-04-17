Harry Kane might not be cursed after all! Winners and losers as ex-Tottenham man stays alive in the Champions League with Bayern Munich at timid Arsenal's expense

GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers on a chastening night for Mikel Arteta and his young team at the Allianz Arena

Not Bayern Munich, not again, and not like this! Arsenal's Champions League meeting with the Bavarians was meant to be different this time. This felt like the perfect opportunity for revenge over a team that had knocked them out of Europe's top-tier tournament on four previous occasions.

After all, Bayern were struggling horribly in the Bundesliga, being embarrassed on a seemingly weekly basis. Better still, their hopes of winning any other competition were already over, meaning this was a chance to pile even more misery on former Tottenham star Harry Kane, who had moved to Bavaria summer in the hope of finally getting his hands on some silverware.

But after stumbling in the first leg of this quarter-final tie at the Emirates, Arsenal's young and relatively inexperienced team froze at the Allianz Arena, deservedly beaten 1-0 on the night, to go out 3-2 on aggregate, after a painfully timid display.

GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers from a chastening defeat for Mikel Arteta's men...