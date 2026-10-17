Anadolu Agency
Special boy! Flick warns Barca against El Clasico distraction as Yamal prepares for Betis
Flick demands total focus on formidable Betis test
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick warned his players that looking ahead to upcoming clashes against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid would be a major error. The league leaders face a tough away fixture against third-placed Real Betis at La Cartuja on Saturday.
Manuel Pellegrini's side remain unbeaten at home this season and have shown massive improvement in recent years.
Flick stressed that securing three points in Seville remains the team's sole priority.
- AFP
Manager labels Yamal 'special' amid fine form
Flick praised the extraordinary performances of teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, emphasizing the necessity of keeping the young winger happy and engaged. "He's a special player," Flick declared during his pre-match press conference.
"We have to manage his minutes, but the important thing is that he enjoys playing."
"That's how things are at the moment and I don't want to interrupt that."
Respect for Betis' home record and threat
Evaluating the opposition, Flick highlighted Betis' individual quality and tactical growth under Pellegrini. "They're full of confidence and have won every home game," Flick warned.
"They have fantastic players in one-on-one situations. It's incredible how much they've improved in recent years."
"Barça have already shown that they have what it takes to rise to such a demanding challenge."
- AFP
Barcelona target eleventh victory of the season
With Lamine Yamal in peak form and key players returning to fitness, Barcelona aim to cement their position at the top of La Liga.
Flick's side will look to execute their game plan in Seville before turning their attention to European duties and the upcoming El Clasico.
Maintaining focus against Betis remains vital for Barcelona to extend their winning momentum across all competitions.
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