AFP
Hansi Flick sweating on fitness of Barcelona trio ahead of crucial PSG showdown
Injury concerns mount at La Cartuja
Barcelona’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Betis has been somewhat overshadowed by a growing injury list that threatens to derail their momentum. Flick confirmed following the match that Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin were both forced off due to physical discomfort, while regular starter Jules Kounde is also struggling with minor issues. The timing could not be worse for the Blaugrana, who are preparing for a heavyweight European tie in just a few days.
Garcia was the most high-profile casualty of the night, forced to leave the pitch after experiencing sharp discomfort in his right quadriceps. The versatile Spaniard, who has been a regular fixture in Flick's rotation, dropped to the turf and required immediate attention from the medical staff before heading to the dressing room. This latest setback comes shortly after Garcia was forced to play with a protective mask due to a nasal issue.
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Flick cautious over squad fitness
The coaching staff will be monitoring all three players closely during the scheduled recovery sessions at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper before making a final decision on the travelling squad. Flick remained cautious when asked about the availability of his defensive options for the next fixture.
"By the moment the most important thing is to recover. Recovery is very important and to see how we manage the minutes on Tuesday. We will see, we will look for 11 players. We don't know what will happen with Eric, Kounde has small problems, Gerard too, we will have to see. We have two more days and we will see what happens on Tuesday. We have to wait for the medical results,” the manager explained.
Tactical satisfaction and squad depth
The performance in Seville was not just about individual brilliance, as Flick was quick to praise his team's collective effort and their work on the training ground. Specifically, the German coach pointed out the effectiveness of Barcelona’s set-piece routines, which helped them secure a two-goal cushion before the interval. He credited his backroom staff, including Heiko Westermann and Jose Ramon de la Fuente, for the improved efficiency in these dead-ball situations.
"It is important to have that strength at set pieces. I'm happy to have scored the second goal before the break, it was important. We work on it and Heiko and Dela do a good job," Flick noted.
- AFP
Focus shifts to PSG test
Flick quickly shifted focus to Tuesday's upcoming clash against PSG. He highlighted the immediate necessity of proper physical recovery, noting that the coaching staff will need to carefully evaluate squad rotation and manage player minutes to navigate the tight turnaround.
"Everyone is at their best level and that's what I say in every press conference because I see it every day, it's the most important thing, that they train at the highest level and they do it. Now we have PSG on Tuesday and we will have to recover well and see what we do to manage the minutes, but for us today's victory is incredible,” Flick noted.
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