'Not our best game' - Hansi Flick issues warning to Barcelona stars despite 4-2 win against Levante to maintain perfect La Liga start

Flick was far from satisfied with the second-half drop in intensity, urging his squad to manage matches better.

"It was not our best game," the Barcelona boss admitted in the post-match conference. "We had a great start, but then in the second half we struggled a little bit. We have to be calmer at 3-0. Of course, to survive this game helps us to improve. We have situations we have to make better. We will tell this to the team and go on to the next match."

Flick took personal responsibility for Levante's opening goal, revealing a delayed substitution cost his team. "The first goal was my fault," he explained. "It was my fault because we wanted to make a change, but I said to wait until the next break - and then it happens."

The manager confirmed a thorough review awaits his players. "We will analyse this match and see what we have to do better. It's about positioning, passing, connections between the players," Flick noted, before addressing their flawless early-season form. "It seems the games have been easy, but it's not that they have been easy, we have just played well."



