Hansi Flick wants 'another 100 games' at Barcelona ahead of milestone as coach reacts to Newcastle Champions League draw

Flick is prepared to extend his stay at Barcelona as he approaches a century of matches in charge. Ahead of the landmark La Liga clash against Villarreal, the German coach reflected on his tenure, expressing a deep desire to remain at the helm. He emphasised his passion for the role, the city, and his pride in the current squad's development.

"It's a great honour to reach this number of matches. It was a dream to coach here and I enjoy every day, with the players, the fans," he told reporters. "Why not be here for another 100 games? I enjoy every day here. The weather is fantastic. I love my job. It's an honour. And everyone should be proud of the team."