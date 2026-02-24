Getty Images Sport
Ferran Torres & Pedri reveal brutal Hansi Flick punishment for Barcelona players who report late to team meetings
Clockwork at Camp Nou
The duo, who made a joint appearance on the popular Spanish television programme El Hormiguero, explained that Flick’s approach to tardiness has evolved this season. While previous infractions might have resulted in players being axed from the matchday squad, the German boss has shifted his focus toward a more financial deterrent. Flick has previously explained his stance, stating: "[Being late] is a lack of respect, not for me but for his teammates, the institution, and the fans. It’s not that difficult to arrive on time, this can’t happen and it has happened."
- IMAGO / NurPhoto
The exorbitant price tag for being late
According to the players, the consequences of missing the clock are now eye-wateringly expensive. Pedri, who recently returned to action following a muscle injury in his right femoral biceps, revealed the transition in disciplinary measures. The midfield maestro explained: "Regarding punctuality, we have changed it a little. If you are late, you pay a fine." This shift confirms that Flick is prioritising a professional environment where the rules apply to everyone, regardless of their status within the first-team hierarchy.
Torres was quick to elaborate on the staggering sums involved, noting that the fine is “€40,000 for being 10 minutes late on a match day.” The former Manchester City forward then went on to joke: "I can’t imagine how much money 20 minutes would be. You might as well send him a photo of an ibuprofen!" Before adding that the new punishment "hurts more, I’ll tell you that much."
From the bench to the bank balance
This financial crackdown marks a departure from the sporting punishments seen earlier in Flick's tenure. Previously, France international Jules Kounde found himself relegated to the substitutes' bench on no fewer than three occasions last season for arriving late to pre-match team meetings. However, it seems Flick has decided that hitting the players' pockets is a more effective way to maintain order.
Despite the rigid rules concerning the clock, the players insist that Flick is far from a joyless dictator. They revealed that the former Bayern Munich boss is surprisingly relaxed when it comes to the team's social media habits and locker-room festivities. Both Ferran and Pedri noted that Flick “doesn’t get involved” in the TikToks and dances frequently performed by the younger members of the squad.
- AFP
Villarreal next and the quest for miracle
The Blaugrana's internal discipline will be put to the ultimate test on the pitch this week. Pedri and Co are set to host Villarreal in La Liga this Saturday, a crucial domestic fixture that serves as the prelude to a monumental task in the cup. Flick’s men are preparing for a quest of a historic remontada attempt in the Copa del Rey, as Barcelona heads into the second leg of Copa del Rey semi-final needing to overturn a staggering 4-0 aggregate deficit against Atletico Madrid to keep their silverware dreams alive. To survive the Rojiblancos, the squad will need more than just punctuality in the dressing room - they will need a flawless, synchronised performance on the grass to erase one of the most difficult scorelines in recent club history.
