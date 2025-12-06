AFP
'Absolutely gutted' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to latest damning injury blow with Real Madrid & England man facing two months on the sidelines as World Cup hopes fade
Alexander-Arnold reacts after latest injury lay-off confirmed
Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram to share his thoughts with fans after it was confirmed on Friday that the former Liverpool man is set to be out until at least February with a thigh injury which was sustained early in the second half of Los Blancos’ 3-0 win in Bilbao, the very same night that the Englishman had registered his first La Liga assist for his new club.
It has been a difficult adaptation period for Alexander-Arnold following his high-profile move from Anfield to Madrid in the summer, not least because of a series of injury concerns and rotation with Dani Carvajal when the pair have both been available. Federico Valverde has even been used in the right-back position ahead of Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks, including on Real’s trip to Liverpool as the boyhood Scouser was reunited with his former club.
The 27-year-old has not played for Thomas Tuchel’s England since his move to Madrid, and his chances of making the plane for North America next summer now look even slimmer.
Trent speaks after devastating injury blow
Alexander-Arnold told his 16.2 million Instagram followers: “Absolutely gutted about this one. The timing of it hurts but I will work hard to come back stronger and better! See you in 2026 Madridistas.”
Alexnder-Arnold has endured a challenging start to life in Madrid
This latest injury for Alexander-Arnold represents another problem in a challenging few months for new head coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has had to contend with injury problems and conflict with key members of his squad such as Vinicius Jr, who has reportedly said he will not sign a new deal with the club while Alonso is boss.
Los Blancos find themselves a single point behind Barcelona in La Liga, gaining 36 points in 15 matches including victory in El Clasico in October.
But marquee signing Alexander-Arnold has not had the desired impact thus far since his arrival, playing less than 500 minutes for the club across the league and Champions League. The fact that he played nearly as many minutes during the Club World Cup reflects the issues he has faced. But just as he had taken a step in the right direction with a maiden La Liga assist, another injury setback has arrived for the England international.
Alonso recently said of Trent ahead of Real’s visit to Girona: "Trent is a top player, and we need him. It's his first year, and this adjustment period is normal. He's also demanding of himself, and we have to support him through this significant change."
World Cup comes nearer but Trent appears further away than ever
After Friday’s 2026 World Cup draw, the tournament now appears closer than ever. It is almost time for fans and players to begin visualising how things will pan out, as England have been confirmed to face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage.
But for Alexander-Arnold, that dream now looks a distant one and the Real Madrid star will need to put in a lot of work to ensure he is ready to compete for Tuchel’s squad in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.
Reece James has been the regular first-choice right-back for former Chelsea boss Tuchel but the fact that Trent offers something completely different is undeniable. His delivery and attacking threat from the right-back position are matched by few and could prove a significant weapon at the tournament.
But after the two-time Premier League winner’s inconsistent performances in midfield in Euro 2024, he will face a fight on his hands to force his way into the squad in time for the finals. Matters in Madrid are to contend with first, and he will hope to come back stronger and help his side compete across all fronts when he returns for the latter months of the campaign.
