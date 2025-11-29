Getty Images Sport
'Funniest player in the world'- Guglielmo Vicario savaged after howler gifts Fulham second goal after just six minutes against Tottenham
Vicario makes a mess of it as Tottenham go behind early doors
Already trailing 1-0 after defender Kenny Tete put Fulham in front after just four minutes, Vicario soon compounded Tottenham’s misery following a rush of blood to the head. Racing off his goal line to thwart Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, the Italy international found himself in all sorts of trouble after miscontrolling the ball on his weaker left foot.
In a tight spot near the corner flag, Vicario - under pressure from the revenge-seeking Jimenez - then got his clearance all wrong as he gave possession straight to the onrushing Josh King, who laid the ball off to Harry Wilson as the Fulham midfielder brilliantly curled the ball into an empty net.
And to make matters worse, Vicario did not appear to apologise to his Spurs team-mates but rather shouted in their direction as Fulham’s players wheeled away in celebration at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
WATCH: Goalkeeper gets his clearance all wrong against Fulham
Italy international Vicario trolled for 'comical' and 'trash' mishap
Writing on X, @mionomedev did not mince their words, posting: “Vicario funniest player in the world, dog**** touch, randomly decides to kick it to the opposition and then somehow is the one complaining when they score.”
Describing the moment as “criminal”, @jaydmharris said: “Wilson makes it 2-0. Comical defending as Vicario storms out of his area, miskicks the ball by the touchline and Wilson whips the ball into an empty net.”
Arsenal fan @gunnerpunner was enjoying watching his side’s bitter rivals struggle, writing: “Vicario is trash. Said it since he signed. But he made a few 1v1 saves. Spurs players get so much hype. But they’re all rubbish. Glad it eventually becomes clear.”
And finally, @KevJStewart added: “Yeah, we’re a complete shambles — and despite his occasional displays of shot-stopping, Vicario IS among the worst culprits and NOT good enough on the whole. Idiot. Time for some to admit it. Do think we ultimately need a bigger name in charge and a shedload of quality signings…”
Shot-stopper's unfortunate mishap gave Spurs mountain to climb
Tottenham were hoping to bounce back following back-to-back losses against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, but they gave themselves too big of a mountain to climb as they ultimately slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham.
While Thomas Frank's side pulled a goal back through Mohammed Kudus, they were unable to find an equaliser as they suffered a fourth home defeat in all competitions this season. Spurs have now conceded 11 goals in their last three games, with Vicario between the sticks for each match.
Vicario addresses Tottenham fans after the full-time whistle
Booed by his own supporters following the costly mishap, Vicario was big enough to address the Tottenham faithful following the full-time whistle in north London. In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, he said: “The second goal was a mistake of mine, I take responsibility for that.
"The intent was to clear the ball long and I just hit the ball in a bad way. It was an even bigger mountain to climb.”
When asked about being jeered by his own fans, Vicario added: “I’m a big man, what can I say? We cannot be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think. It's on us to stay more calm, to focus on ourselves. We are lacking in composure and calmness to overturn results. Today is a bad defeat and it's tough to accept.”
Spurs head coach Frank says Vicario boos were 'unacceptable'
Meanwhile, Spurs head coach Frank came to the aid of Vicario, saying supporters who decided to boo the goalkeeper are “not true fans” of the club.
Branding the moment as “unacceptable”, the Dane also told Sky Sports: “I didn't like that our fans booed at him [Vicario] straight after and a few times he touched the ball. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.
“And we do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion."
Both Tottenham and Vicario will look to pick themselves up when they travel to Newcastle United in the league on Tuesday. Frank's men were beaten 2-0 by Eddie Howe's side in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in October.
