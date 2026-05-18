‘Great story’ at Chelsea used as inspiration for Jesse Derry & exciting academy prospects as ‘natural’ breakthrough warning is reiterated

Chelsea have a rich history of developing talent from within, with club captain James very much 'one of their own'. The importance of keeping that production line moving is not lost on anybody at Stamford Bridge.

Cahill added on the benefits of academy graduates and the challenges that performers in said systems face: “The fans love to see that. But at the same time, it is difficult because the calibre of player is a level up from some clubs where the competition is not as fierce. It's just natural. It's harder to break into a Chelsea squad because of the calibre of player that's there and who they can go and get.

“But for sure, when someone does make the grade, it is great to see. They have to make the grade to get involved in the first team. But you look at someone, for example, like Reece, he's fantastic and he goes on to be the player that he is now from the academy. It's a great story.

“Hopefully there is more to come through from the youth system but it's proven, they have proved that if you're good enough, you can break through. It's just me knowing as a player, I came through from the Aston Villa academy, I know that it would be harder coming through at Chelsea - but they're the levels.”