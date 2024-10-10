Graeme Souness launches another astonishing attack on 'lazy' Paul Pogba and claims ex-Man Utd midfielder is 'missing something upstairs' as he tells Premier League managers to stay away from star
Graeme Souness has launched an astonishing attack on Paul Pogba, insisting that he wasted his career because he's "lazy".
- Souness repeatedly slammed Pogba as a pundit
- Takes aim at Frenchman again
- Pogba poised to return to football