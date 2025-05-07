'Go win it!' - Mohamed Salah reveals he sent good luck message to 'best team in Europe' PSG after Liverpool's elimination from the Champions League as French giants prepare for Arsenal clash
Mohamed Salah has admitted he wants PSG to win to the Champions League after the French giants eliminated Liverpool from the tournament.
- PSG knocked Liverpool out in last 16 on penalties
- French giants face Arsenal on Wednesday
- Salah was linked with PSG before contract extension