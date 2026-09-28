Gianni Infantino lands in Jamaica as JFF boss Michael Ricketts pledges total support for FIFA president despite recent controversies

Infantino has arrived in Jamaica as part of a four-nation Caribbean tour aimed at rebuilding trust with regional governing bodies. The visit comes in the wake of significant global backlash surrounding his controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which was recently abandoned following widespread criticism.

JFF president Ricketts confirmed that Infantino landed in the country with an eight-person delegation, including newly appointed official Gelson Fernandez, who oversees Africa and the Caribbean. The FIFA chief travelled directly to the National Stadium to watch the national team take on Guatemala.