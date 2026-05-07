Gianni Infantino promises to personally deliver hot dog to $2m World Cup ticket holders amid staggering prices for summer tournament

Infantino addressed reports that resale listings for the final had reached extraordinary levels. The comments were made amid growing criticism over ticket accessibility for football supporters. Infantino attempted to downplay the figures while speaking at the conference. He joked that if someone actually paid $2 million for a ticket, he would "personally bring a hot dog and a Coke" to ensure they have "a great experience".

"If some people are offering tickets for the final on the resale market for $2 million, firstly, that doesn't mean the original ticket price was $2 million, and secondly, it doesn't mean anyone will buy those tickets," he said as quoted by Sky.