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Gianni Infantino hits back at critics over 'shameful' 2026 World Cup ticket prices
Major criticism of World Cup ticket prices
As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States continues, the debate surrounding ticket accessibility has reached a fever pitch. Supporters have expressed outrage at prices they deem "exorbitant," with some seats for the final at MetLife Stadium reportedly listed for several thousand pounds.
The FIFA chief moved to clarify why the governing body is holding its ground on the current pricing structure despite the backlash. He argued that the seasonal income generated during the 39-day tournament is what sustains the organisation’s global operations during the years between events.
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Infantino explains FIFA's financial model
Critics have been vocal about the barrier to entry for ordinary fans, particularly after reports surfaced that "Category 1" seats for high-profile matches have spiked by over 80 per cent since the first release. However, Infantino justified these costs by pointing to the unprecedented global interest in the expanded 48-team tournament.
"The main, and so far the only, source of revenue for FIFA is the World Cup. We generate revenue in one month," Infantino explained, as quoted by L'Equipe. "For the remaining 47 months, until the next World Cup, we spend that money."
Demand pushes prices to record levels
The challenge of funding global football development without a year-round league-style revenue source has long been a talking point for the FIFA hierarchy.
By framing the tournament as a brief window of profitability that must cover years of expenditure, Infantino is attempting to shift the narrative away from corporate greed. Despite this, fan groups remain unsatisfied, claiming the "people's game" is being priced out of reach for traditional supporters.
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Fans face unprecedented costs
Supporters are now facing a period of intense financial pressure as the tournament dates of 11 June to 19 July approach. Beyond the tickets themselves, fans have also hit out at "disgraceful" price hikes for local transit in host cities, with some return train fares in the US reportedly increasing seven-fold for match days.
With the final sales phase now active, the pressure on Infantino is unlikely to subside. While he continues to highlight the economic realities of the 48-month budget, the governing body faces a difficult task in reconciling its financial requirements with the expectations of a global fan base that feels increasingly alienated.