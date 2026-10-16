Gianni Infantino issues public apology as FIFA announces massive $6.35 billion investment plan following World Cup success

FIFA President Infantino issued a public apology following the latest FIFA Council meeting at the Home of FIFA in Zurich. The chief executive addressed past mistakes regarding the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which has now been permanently withdrawn.

Despite the governance setback, FIFA presented a landmark financial initiative called the FIFA Surplus Solidarity Programme. Driven by exceptional commercial returns from the 48-team 2026 World Cup, the plan will more than double development funding for the 2027-2030 period.

The total support package will reach $6.35 billion, drawing from an estimated cycle surplus of between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion. Under the new proposal, allocations per FIFA Member Association will rise to $25 million while maintaining $1.7 billion in hard reserves.