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Six-game ban: Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni learns UEFA-imposed sanction following ‘discriminatory’ abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior
UEFA issues heavy sanction for discriminatory conduct
The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has officially suspended Benfica’s Prestianni for six matches following a formal investigation into his conduct. The ruling stems from a heated encounter during the Champions League knockout play-off first leg, where the Argentine winger was accused of directing abuse at Real Madrid star Vini Jr.
While initial reports focused on potential racial slurs, the final UEFA verdict specifically cites "discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct" as the grounds for the penalty. The incident caused a 10-minute stoppage during the match at Estadio da Luz as officials followed established anti-discrimination protocols, eventually leading to this landmark ruling.
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Disciplinary body outlines probationary terms of the ban
In its official statement, the CEDB detailed a structured punishment for the former Velez Sarsfield starlet. While the total suspension is set at six games, three of those matches are subject to a two-year probationary period. This serves as a "final warning" for the player, as any further breach of conduct during this time will trigger the immediate enforcement of the remaining three games.
"To suspend SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni for a total of six (6) UEFA club and/or representative national team official matches for which he would otherwise be eligible, for discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct," the statement read. "The suspension for three (3) of these matches is subject to a probationary period of two (2) years, starting from the date of the present decision."
"This decision (i.e. the six-match suspension) includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during UEFA Champions League 2025/26 knock-out play-off match played on 25 February 2026 between Real Madrid CF and SL Benfica."
FIFA requested to extend suspension worldwide
The fallout for Prestianni is likely to impact his domestic career as well. UEFA has formally requested that FIFA extend the suspension worldwide. If granted, this would prevent the winger from appearing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga or representing the Argentine national team until the active portion of his ban is fully served.
This global request is a significant escalation intended to ensure that disciplinary measures remain consistent across all jurisdictions. "To request FIFA to extend worldwide the above-mentioned suspension," the statement read.
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Prestianni faces long road to redemption
Prestianni will now begin his rehabilitation process away from the first-team spotlight as he serves the remainder of his active suspension. The 20-year-old will be closely monitored during his two-year probation, with any further incidents likely to jeopardize his burgeoning career in European football.
Benfica must now navigate their upcoming domestic and continental schedules without one of their most promising young talents. Jose Mourinho's side are currently in the hunt for the league title, with them seven points behind leaders FC Porto with four games remaining.