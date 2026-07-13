The next Gianfranco Zola or Eden Hazard? Cole Palmer told what he is missing at Chelsea in bid to emulate Stamford Bridge legends

He may be the man to bring the best out of Palmer once more. Quizzed on whether Palmer can position himself alongside the likes of Zola and Hazard, ex-Blues striker Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Canadian customers win up to $150,000 CAD - told GOAL: “Oh, good question. Don't know. It's always an uncertain answer with young players because of the adrenaline and when you get to a new club and then you're the outstanding player very quickly.

“There's been a drop off from Cole Palmer, that's why he's not been in the England squad. There's obvious reasons why, he's just not played to the level that when he first joined Chelsea.

“Now, Chelsea haven't been very good also at that particular time and I feel that one of the things that's a standout feature of Chelsea and I think would have helped Cole Palmer is having experience in the team.

“I'm a Liverpool fan, Stevie Gerrard broke through, one of the shrewdest signings we ever made was Gary McAllister at 35 years old on a free transfer to play alongside Stevie Gerrard.

“I don't think that's happened at Chelsea with Palmer, I feel like he was the young kid, the young bucks coming on fire but when he's had a bit of a dip, he hasn't got the people around him. Enzo Fernandez is there, Moises Caicedo, they're great players, we know that, but they were big transfers as well so they have to prove themselves and their worth to the team.”