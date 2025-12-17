GOAL/GETTY/IG:@georginagio
'It's the least he could offer!' - Georgina Rodriguez admits Cristiano Ronaldo's marriage proposal with $3m engagement ring was 'last thing on my mind'
Engagement announced in August
Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced their engagement in August, with Georgina showing off a large ring thought to be valued in the region of $3 million. She previously revealed on her Netflix show I Am Georgina that her friends were "always joking about the wedding" given how long the pair had been dating before finally deciding to tie the knot.
"Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me," she previously said.
Ronaldo himself admitted he is "not a romantic guy" as details of his proposal began to emerge. The former Manchester United and Juventus forward apparently popped the question at 1am, though he did not go down on one knee.
He revealed: "I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then. Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn't (get on one knee) because I wasn't prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech. It was simple, I'm not a romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it is the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well."
'It's the least he could offer me!'
In an interview with ELLE Spain, Rodriguez said: "It's gorgeous. It's the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting (laughs). The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind.
"It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me. I was so shocked that I left it in my room and didn't open it in the sunlight until the next day (laughs)."
Speaking about their romance, she added: "I felt a connection that went far beyond the physical. I can't say I foresaw my destiny, or that I knew ten years later we'd have five children, but I did experience an inexplicable feeling.
"It was as if our souls spoke to each other before our eyes even met. Something inside me recognised something inside him, and from that very moment I knew that this connection was completely different and unique."
Ronaldo forked out £270k on engagement gifts
Ronaldo has built a huge amount of wealth throughout his professional football career, also raking in cash from off-field sponsorships deals, so the reported £270,000 he spent on engagement presents for Rodriguez is a relative drop in the ocean for the 40-year-old. Nevertheless, gifts he presented Georgina with included a white electric Porsche Taycan and an Audemars Piguet watch.
What comes next for Ronaldo and Rodriguez?
Various reports have claimed Ronaldo and Rodriguez could tie the knot in 2026, after the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It's a competition Ronaldo will be hoping to make a big impression in, with the expectation being it will be his last major tournament with Portugal. He is still playing his club football for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, with his side holding a four-point lead at the top of the table.
