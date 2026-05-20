Gavi says not banning Aurelien Tchouameni was 'a mistake' by Real Madrid as Barcelona star weighs in on dressing room battle with Fede Valverde

Discussing the specifics of the incident, Gavi was clear that while training ground intensity is normal, the line was crossed in the Spanish capital. "I am one of those who thinks that there are always going to be scraps there with your teammates training at a time of the season, because that is how it is, it is competitiveness and that is always fine up to a point, obviously," Gavi said.

However, he was quick to condemn the lack of repercussions following the physical escalation. The Barca man stated: "But in the end, if it comes to blows, well then the coach should not play him. If it is true that they came to blows, for me he made a mistake by calling him [Tchouameni] up and making him play. But I don't know the truth of what happened either."