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Gary Neville tears into Man Utd midfield after alarming Tottenham draw
Frustration builds at Old Trafford
United are facing mounting pressure after a deeply disappointing draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford. Dominic Solanke scored a crushing stoppage-time equaliser for the ten-man visitors, extending the Red Devils' miserable winless streak to four matches across all competitions.
Home supporters expressed their dismay by loudly booing the team at both half-time and full-time. The frustrating result leaves Carrick's side sitting 12th in the Premier League table.
Former captain Neville has now voiced his serious concerns over the club's current trajectory. He believes the squad must rapidly find a way to arrest their sudden slump in form.
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Neville targets midfield struggles
Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former defender highlighted specific tactical issues within the starting line-up. He pinpointed the midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo as a major area of concern for the team.
"Tielemans and Mainoo, I think we've seen enough of it now," Neville explained. "I'm not calling time on it because that's probably too drastic, but I've seen enough to think that's not a midfield that's dynamic enough to play at this football club in the Premier League.
"I think they are both good players individually. But sometimes you just have players that don't quite knit together or don't quite suit each other."
Searching for the right balance
Carrick has clearly struggled to find a cohesive midfield unit during this difficult period. Neville suggested that introducing different personnel could solve the glaring lack of intensity. He praised the immediate impact of a substitute during the Tottenham clash.
I think when [Carlos] Baleba came on with Mainoo, it looked like there was a lot more energy," Neville added. "There's going to have to be something done in there, and the rest of them are going to have to get a grip because they are going to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid and Elland Road.
"If you're not quite right there from a mental and physical perspective, you're going to get found out. They've got a couple of days to recover, pick themselves up from this and get going, because if they don't get going it's going to be a worrying few weeks."
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A daunting fixture list awaits
United must recover quickly as they face an incredibly demanding schedule over the coming days. They travel to Spain to play Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Following their tough European test, they head to Elland Road for a fierce Premier League rivalry match against Leeds United on Sunday.
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