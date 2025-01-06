Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Gary Neville claims 'insulting' Real Madrid offer resulted in dire Trent Alexander-Arnold performance against Man Utd - as Jamie Carragher accuses Liverpool defender of 'inviting' bid



Gary Neville says Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dire display for Liverpool against Manchester United was the result of an “insulting” bid from Real Madrid.

  • Right-back struggled against Red Devils
  • Subject of January bids from La Liga giants
  • Contract running down towards free agency
