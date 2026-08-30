Gabriel Martinelli set to shatter Arsenal transfer record with lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal

Arteta addressed the media regarding the future of Martinelli during his pre-match press conference. When asked about the prospect of the forward leaving the club, Arteta stated: "That's another personal situation that we're dealing with. I think everybody knows and recognises how much we love Gabi. Whatever the outcome is, it will be because everybody agrees to that."

Arteta also responded to questions regarding conversations he has held with departing players, explaining: "Yes, for sure. Those conversations go both ways, but I'm very satisfied with how these conversations went because I know what is in each other's hearts, and the words that come through in those conversations make me really happy. But it's inevitable at some point you need to have certain discussions and say certain things that sometimes are tough."