'Very frustrating' - Phil Parkinson rages over key Wrexham failing in damaging Doncaster defeat as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side miss chance to take giant step towards promotion WrexhamPhil ParkinsonDoncaster vs WrexhamLeague Two

Phil Parkinson picked out one "very frustrating" element in Wrexham's 1-0 loss to Doncaster, which saw their automatic promotion chances take a hit.