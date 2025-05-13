Frank Lampard's Coventry suffer major Championship playoff blow as opponents Sunderland make crafty change at the Stadium of Light to prevent key tactic in semi-final second leg
Sunderland have gone to extreme lengths to ensure a major Coventry weapon is neutralised for their second meeting in the Championship playoffs.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sunderland have brought hoardings closer to pitch
- Coventry use long throws as attacking threat
- Black Cats hold 2-1 advantage from first leg