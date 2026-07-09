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Bradley Barcola PSG France GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

France flyer Bradley Barcola needs to get out of PSG and prove his star quality by becoming Liverpool's Mohamed Salah replacement

Analysis
World Cup
B. Barcola
Paris Saint-Germain
France
FEATURES
Y. Diomande
Liverpool
France vs Morocco
Ligue 1
Premier League
M. Salah

Liverpool fans may well be casting a keen eye over France's World Cup showdown with Morocco on Thursday, as a brewing transfer saga provides an intriguing subplot to the quarter-final. Something of a merry-go-round could well see Les Bleus winger Bradley Barcola end up at Anfield this summer - ironically a result of the Reds losing out to his current employers Paris Saint-Germain in the battle to sign Yan Diomande.

Barcola has thrown his future into doubt by admitting that he "doesn't know" what will happen once the World Cup comes to an end. That suggests the 23-year-old is prepared to walk away from the Parc des Princes if his game-time expectations are not met, having already put contract talks on hold some time ago.

That news will have Liverpool on red alert, as the Reds go in search of a big-name replacement for Mohamed Salah, who brought a glittering, prolific nine-year stay on Merseyside to a close at the end of 2025-26. Anfield could well be the perfect destination for Barcola, who would have the chance to establish himself as the club's next superstar.

So far, the wide man's career hasn't followed the expected trajectory at PSG, but a change of scenery and a move to England has the potential to change that.

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    Down the pecking order

    By this point, close to three years on from his move to the French capital from Lyon, Barcola surely would have expected to be a guaranteed starter and key player for PSG, but that isn't how things have panned out.

    Despite a solid debut season that yielded 14 goal contributions, Les Parisiens reinforced the left side of their attack in the summer of 2024 after Kylian Mbappe's exit, bringing in another promising young winger in Desire Doue, and that was swiftly followed by the blockbuster arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January 2025.

    Barcola's 2024-25 campaign was still exceptional (21 goals, 21 assists), but he was often overlooked in bigger games at the business end of the season, including the Champions League final against Inter, and rarely completed 90 minutes when he did start.

    That theme continued in 2025-26, with his numbers falling off a cliff (13 goals, seven assists). Luis Enrique often made a point of resting his best players in Ligue 1 and saving them for the Champions League, and Barcola notably didn't start in the quarter-finals, semi-finals or final of another triumphant European campaign. He was also an unused substitute in the big league games against Lyon and Monaco in the first half of the season.

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    Patchy World Cup

    Similarly, at international level, Barcola might have hoped to be France's go-to man on the left wing, but to date his France career has been equally patchy, and that has continued into the World Cup.

    Tellingly, the 23-year-old didn't start Les Bleus' tournament-opener against African powerhouse Senegal, although he did come on to score what proved to be the game's decisive goal just two minutes after his introduction in a productive cameo. That earned him a start against Iraq on matchday two, but he didn't seize the opportunity and subsequently returned to the bench for the final group game against Norway.

    Once again, he was more impactful as a substitute, coming on with 25 to play and delivering a pinpoint cross for Doue's late header to put some gloss on the scoreline. Didier Deschamps then saw fit to throw Barcola into his starting XI again for the last-32 clash with Sweden, and he repaid that faith by lashing home a fine second-half finish as he benefited from a virtuoso performance from Michael Olise.

    The winger would finally keep his place against Paraguay in the round of 16, but an anonymous display in the ill-tempered 1-0 victory means he is now at risk of being dropped once more in the quarter-final clash with Morocco.

  • France v Sweden: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'Not untouchable'

    Barcola's tournament is unfolding against the backdrop of increasing uncertainty surrounding his future at PSG, as talks over a new contract are currently at a standstill due to the player's concerns over his place in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. His current deal expires in 2028.

    It was reported earlier in the summer that he was not for sale, with PSG valuing him at a 'much higher price' than the massive £116 million ($155m) Manchester City paid to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest recently, according to The Athletic.

    However, the European champions' stance suddenly seems to have changed. Speaking on his YouTube channel this week, transfer specialistFabrizio Romano said: "Until last week, Barcola was untouchable; now I see him linked to several clubs. The reality is that Barcola is not untouchable. Barcola has serious possibilities to leave Paris in the summer transfer window."

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  • Cote D'Ivoire v Norway: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    One in, one out?

    There is one significant reason why PSG's position on a transfer for Barcola might have changed, as they look to capitalise on a market opportunity to sign one of the breakout stars of the 2025-26 season.

    Liverpool were widely reported to be in the driving seat to land RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast sensation Diomande this summer in a deal worth around €100m (£87m/$115m), but it has since emerged that the 19-year-old would prefer to move to Paris, in the belief that working within their project under Luis Enrique would give him the best chance of winning trophies and potentially the Ballon d'Or.

    It is claimed that Leipzig value Diomande at an eye-watering €130m (£111m/£148m), a fee that - despite their riches - would probably require PSG to balance the books somewhat. Goncalo Ramos has already been sold to AC Milan, while Lee Kang-in is set to join Atletico Madrid, but Barcola could well want out if he feels he's going to get even fewer minutes next season.

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    Liverpool's gain

    Consequently, Liverpool could actually benefit from missing out on Diomande, as Barcola moving to Merseyside looks like a beneficial transfer for everyone involved. At Anfield, the Frenchman would be sure to get the certain-starter status that he craves.

    The Reds are intent on overhauling their attack following Salah's departure and have already brought in Victor Munoz. New boss Andoni Iraola will have to be careful about how he manages the involvement of wonderkid Rio Ngumoha, who won't turn 18 until the end of August, but Barcola could play a key role right from the off, particularly as he looks ideally suited to the Spaniard's high-intensity, attacking style of play.

    Liverpool are also in dire need of a superstar signing to soften the blow of Salah's exit, and Barcola is one of few players on the market who would tick that box, and given he has been playing Champions League football for a few years now, there would be greater confidence in him making an instant impact at Anfield than the younger and less experienced Diomande.

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    'Honestly, I don't know'

    If there was any doubt about a transfer away from PSG being a serious possibility for Barcola this summer, the player himself has effectively confirmed at the World Cup that his future is now far from certain.

    "Right now, I'm really focused on the World Cup," he said in a France press conference ahead of the clash with Paraguay. "But regarding what happens afterward, honestly, I don't know at the moment."

    The only thing that is clear at this stage is that, as Diomande's seemingly imminent arrival threatens to push him further towards the fringes of the first team at the Parc des Princes, Barcola needs to find a way out of PSG and kickstart his career in new surroundings as soon as possible.

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