Fran Kirby: Lionesses icon rolling back the years for Brighton as Seagulls eye FA Cup glory

Ambition and investment like that is always going to be attractive to players in the transfer market and, two years ago, it played a huge part in Kirby, having ended her nine-year spell at Chelsea, being drawn to the south coast.

"I joined Chelsea when it was still a project and it was really exciting to be a part of that," she explained upon signing for the Seagulls. "The point that I'm at as a player and as a person, I feel like I have a lot to give, whether that's helping young players come through or still helping a team push to get results. That's where I see myself as a player.

"When I heard about the project, the exciting players that were coming into the club and where the club's vision was in terms of all over the club, the owner being so into women's football and wanting to make it go to another level… For me, it was kind of a no-brainer in the end.

"I want to help the club achieve things: go further up the table, try and push as hard as we can, try and be involved in the trophy shouts. Coming to the club, it's because I can see the vision and I can see that it's building into something, and that's what excites me. It excites me to be part of something where I'm like, 'I think if everyone gives everything every day to win, then the players and the people that we have around, there's a good chance of that'."