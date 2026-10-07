Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega announces challenge against Gianni Infantino for FIFA presidency

As reported by ESPN, Vega has stepped up as the first individual to launch a campaign against Infantino ahead of next year's election. Vega, who made 23 appearances for Switzerland and enjoyed spells at Celtic and Watford, has worked predominantly in finance since retiring.

Announcing his bid via an 11-page dossier on Wednesday, Vega stated: "I am standing because my life has prepared me to serve the game. I stand before the global football family with humility, determination and a profound sense of responsibility. Football does not belong to presidents, confederations or administrators. Football is greater than any position, any individual or any institution."